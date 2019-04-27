19,009 Shares in BBX Capital Corp (BBX) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 147,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 64,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BBX Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

BBX opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.61. BBX Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. BBX Capital had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities analysts forecast that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. BBX Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

BBX Capital Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

