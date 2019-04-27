1,718,484 Shares in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,718,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $14.40.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($67.34) million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Third Point Reinsurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

