$124.28 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to post $124.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.41 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $123.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $496.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.98 million to $498.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $515.60 million, with estimates ranging from $509.91 million to $521.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 303,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,709. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7,405.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

