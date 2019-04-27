$12.76 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc (GAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) will post $12.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.58 million to $12.94 million. Gaia reported sales of $9.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $55.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.47 million to $56.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.34 million, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $80.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative net margin of 77.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAIA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gaia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gaia by 44.0% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 46.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Gaia by 11.1% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Gaia by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaia by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 57,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,026. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $162.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

