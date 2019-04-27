11,915 Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,097,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,387,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,305 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,381,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,145 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUY. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.86. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $483.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.01 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

