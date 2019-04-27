$11.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will post $11.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.94 million and the highest is $11.66 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $11.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $56.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.61 million to $57.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.52 million, with estimates ranging from $52.85 million to $58.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 21.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmland Partners by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPI stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.42. 124,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,366. The company has a market cap of $204.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.65. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

