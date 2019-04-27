$11.03 Million in Sales Expected for Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) will post sales of $11.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Rivers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.06 million. Two Rivers Bancorp reported sales of $10.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $44.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $44.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.46 million, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $48.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Two Rivers Bancorp.

Get Two Rivers Bancorp alerts:

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCB opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $132.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Two Rivers Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.