1,021,361 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,021,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 298,710 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,710,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 805,336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

PPC stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $27.02.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,754,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “1,021,361 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) Acquired by Norges Bank” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/1021361-shares-in-pilgrims-pride-co-ppc-acquired-by-norges-bank.html.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.