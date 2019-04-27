1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.28

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 221061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get 1-800-Flowers.Com alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.92.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.50 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $475,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $34,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $517,388.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,258,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,258,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 44,523 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 93,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 137,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.28” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/27/1-800-flowers-com-flws-sets-new-52-week-high-at-19-28.html.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.