$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc (ZTS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $622,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $203,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,774.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 410,333 shares of company stock worth $38,674,547. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24,302.0% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 48,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

