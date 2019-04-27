$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steris PLC (STE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.43. Steris reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $696.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.90 million. Steris had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $439,540.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,646 shares of company stock worth $6,939,093. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Steris by 13,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 81,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 80,836 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 10,839.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,930,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.08. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.87.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

