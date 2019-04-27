-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fossil Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.54). Fossil Group reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fossil Group will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fossil Group.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.26). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $786.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Fossil Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. 802,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,241. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Fossil Group news, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 249,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $3,659,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,786 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,045 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

