-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). ConforMIS posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConforMIS.

Get ConforMIS alerts:

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ConforMIS from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in ConforMIS by 133.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in ConforMIS by 300.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ConforMIS by 588.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in ConforMIS in the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConforMIS by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConforMIS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 948,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,532. ConforMIS has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $166.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.