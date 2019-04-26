ZenGold Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (ZENGOLD)

ZenGold (CURRENCY:ZENGOLD) traded 1,359.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, ZenGold has traded up 2,142% against the US dollar. ZenGold has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $838.00 worth of ZenGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZenGold token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00432970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.01029160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00177867 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001375 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About ZenGold

ZenGold’s official Twitter account is @ZenGold1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZenGold is www.zengold.org . The Reddit community for ZenGold is /r/zengold

Buying and Selling ZenGold

ZenGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZenGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZenGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

