ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,480.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $47,480.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00028689 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.01165544 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00307373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00138788 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004285 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 6,453,450 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

