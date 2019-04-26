Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McKesson (MCK) to “Hold”

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McKesson saw a solid show by its core U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions unit in recent times. Management is optimistic about the 10-year partnership signed with Rite Aid. McKesson continues to expect incremental synergies from its MSD acquisition. McKesson Canada too saw healthy growth in recent times. The company also launched an Opioid Foundation recently, to address the current U.S. opioid crisis. On the flip side, McKesson’s European Pharmaceutical Solutions witnessed softness lately owing to challenges in the United Kingdom. Unfavorable currency movements too partially marred the segment’s performance. Contraction in operating income is discouraging as well. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space are added concerns. McKesson has underperformed the industry in a year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.28. 346,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,862. McKesson has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $160.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

