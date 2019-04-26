Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mattel (MAT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mattel have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the Toys "R" Us liquidation significantly affected the company’s performance over the past few quarters and might continue to do so in the near term. A challenging retail environment for toys along with forex headwinds is an added concern. Moreover, a slowdown in China operations is worrisome. Earnings estimates for current-quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions over the past 30 days. Even so, Mattel expects its Cars franchise, investments in emerging markets and key power brands — Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price — to drive growth. Mattel has been seriously focusing on accelerating its presence in Europe, Latin American and Asian countries. Further, Mattel is focusing on margin expansions through cumulative cost savings.”

Get Mattel alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cfra cut Mattel to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Mattel to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.46.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 444,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.46. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.36 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Euteneuer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,472.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Lynch acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mattel by 906.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 373,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 336,550 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Mattel by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.