Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Innate Pharma (IPHYF) to Sell

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops drugs for treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company specializes in the development of first-in-class therapeutic antibodies targeting receptors and pathways controlling the activation of the innate immune system. Innate Pharma S.A. is headquartered in Marseilles, France. “

Shares of IPHYF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $374.40 million, a PE ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 0.22. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

