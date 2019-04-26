Zacks: Brokerages Set $25.50 Target Price for Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $25.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Agilysys an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Maxim Group set a $22.00 price objective on Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $328,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,722 shares of company stock worth $2,439,176. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1,508.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.03 and a beta of 0.64. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.