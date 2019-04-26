Zacks: Brokerages Expect Replimune Group Inc (REPL) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.02. 846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,933. The company has a quick ratio of 38.14, a current ratio of 38.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.