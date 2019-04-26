Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (MGA) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.81. Magna International posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGA. ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

MGA traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.37. 1,911,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Magna International has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 497,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 227,635 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

