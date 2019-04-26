Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Model N Inc (MODN) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Model N reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Model N had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,914 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $220,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,173 shares in the company, valued at $856,954.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neeraj Gokhale sold 7,725 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $131,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,276 shares of company stock valued at $599,846 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Model N by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Model N by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 970,095 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Model N by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 102,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $576.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.59. Model N has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

