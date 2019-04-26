Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post sales of $165.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.90 million to $167.52 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $116.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $644.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.63 million to $651.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $712.86 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $732.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.45 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mercury Systems to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. 612,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,733. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $74.25.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $312,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,736 shares of company stock worth $3,291,302. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

