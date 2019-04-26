Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Corp. (DG) to Announce $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.33. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of DG stock opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $86.87 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 8,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.82, for a total transaction of $1,111,036.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,253.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

