Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post sales of $11.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.37 million. Bank Of Princeton posted sales of $16.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full year sales of $48.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.83 million to $49.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.40 million, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $54.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPRN shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Of Princeton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 513.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

BPRN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 1,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,525. The company has a market cap of $198.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.49. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

