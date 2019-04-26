Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS)

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Shares of NYSE:IRS traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,854. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $562.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
