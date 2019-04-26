Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS)

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 948,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 180,656 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 894,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 334,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRS traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,854. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $562.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

