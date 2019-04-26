Zacks: Analysts Expect Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $105.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,864,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,864,000 after purchasing an additional 489,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,719,000 after purchasing an additional 185,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,385,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 651,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

