Zacks: Analysts Expect Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to post sales of $238.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.70 million and the lowest is $237.08 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $181.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lendingtree from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.78.

Lendingtree stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,406. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $384.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $307,105.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,982.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,280 shares of company stock worth $9,332,679. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

