Zacks: Analysts Expect Cancer Genetics Inc (CGIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cancer Genetics’ earnings. Cancer Genetics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cancer Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cancer Genetics.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 74.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.65%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CGIX remained flat at $$0.22 on Friday. 2,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,547. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CEO John A. Roberts acquired 185,436 shares of Cancer Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $42,650.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 297,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,456.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Pappajohn acquired 1,000,000 shares of Cancer Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,676.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,335,436 shares of company stock worth $307,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 290,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 290,146 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 649.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,136,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,718,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cancer Genetics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

