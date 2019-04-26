Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). TG Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 339,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $361,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.31.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

