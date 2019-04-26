Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Savara Inc (SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

SVRA opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.86. Savara has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $14.06.

In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $70,335.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,761 shares of company stock valued at $385,749 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Savara by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Savara by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Savara by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Savara by 15.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

