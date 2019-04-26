Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will report $30.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.60 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $3.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 884%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $43.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.83 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $5.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 606.54% and a negative return on equity of 182.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 90,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,019. The company has a market cap of $211.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.73. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

