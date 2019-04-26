Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.76. Mastercraft Boat posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 80.59%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,865. Mastercraft Boat has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

