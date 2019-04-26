YEED (YEED) Price Down 8.7% Today

YEED (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. YEED has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $181,855.00 worth of YEED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEED token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. During the last week, YEED has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00441158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.01011536 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00176641 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001407 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About YEED

YEED’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YEED’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews . The official website for YEED is yggdrash.io

Buying and Selling YEED

YEED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

