Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Yanzhou Coal Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Shares of YZCAY opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing. It offers coal products for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; and manufactures coal chemicals, including methanol, as well as engages in potash mineral exploration activities.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.