Yandex (YNDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $16.12 EPS

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $16.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $16.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $37.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share. Yandex updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YNDX stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.69. 1,766,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,082. Yandex has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YNDX shares. HSBC set a $44.00 target price on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the fourth quarter worth about $95,828,000. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 4,164,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after buying an additional 3,165,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,785,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its position in Yandex by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 6,112,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,174,000 after buying an additional 2,569,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International purchased a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

