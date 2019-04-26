XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $945.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00433548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.01007711 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00021155 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00178556 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00019605 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007285 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

