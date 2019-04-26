XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 83.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

XPO stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $116.27.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $108.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

