XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) Holdings Lifted by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics makes up about 3.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,017,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,409,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,572,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,697,000 after buying an additional 747,926 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,640,000 after buying an additional 721,707 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,839. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

