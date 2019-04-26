X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Tops $1.67 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $40,089.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00460082 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 128.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 34,087,770,372 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.