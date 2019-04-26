Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 3,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $202.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The casino operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $2,346,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,510,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

