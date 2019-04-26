Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 181.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $186.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.46.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

