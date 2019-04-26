Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $46,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,645,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,053,000 after buying an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,193,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,568,000 after purchasing an additional 599,961 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,900,000 after purchasing an additional 177,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,681,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $71.62 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $46,000 Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/winslow-evans-crocker-inc-has-46000-holdings-in-kohls-co-kss.html.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.