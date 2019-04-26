Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Holdings Lifted by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $403,124.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,981.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $263,354.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. 135,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.73. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

