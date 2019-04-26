Willard D. Oberton Sells 25,000 Shares of Fastenal (FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,771,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Fastenal shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

