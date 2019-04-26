Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.06, but opened at $46.99. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 499969 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

In other news, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,611 shares in the company, valued at $702,026.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $109,233.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $423,060.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,478 shares of company stock worth $667,285. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.08% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

