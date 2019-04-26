West Bancorporation (WTBA) Announces Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Shares of WTBA stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $20.77. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $349.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.81. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $26.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $10,139,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

