Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 916,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418,858 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $42,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 21,307,608 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,606,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,795,000 after buying an additional 2,847,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after buying an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.51 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

