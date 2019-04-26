Wells Fargo & Co Increases Kirby (KEX) Price Target to $80.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KEX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.48.

KEX stock opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. Kirby has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $94.05. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $268,036.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $349,620.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kirby by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Kirby by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Kirby by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kirby by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,712,000 after acquiring an additional 336,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

