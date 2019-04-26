Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,167,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,403 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

NYSE:WRI opened at $29.20 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 61.68% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

WRI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/weingarten-realty-investors-wri-shares-sold-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2018, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 178 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.